Burlington Police Department vandalized and damaged following protest

After a protest drew hundreds of people to the Burlington Police Department Saturday evening, part of Sunday was used to clean up.

The demonstration at Battery Park was in response to the death of George Floyd during a police interaction.

When protestors shifted their focus to the Burlington Police Department, some damage was done to the building.

A window facing North Ave. was broken, and parts of the same side of the building was vandalized with graffiti.

Protestors called for the firing of Burlington Police officers accused of excessive force in a number of incidents over the past few years.

Interim Police Chief Jennifer Morrison says they do not yet have an estimate on the costs of the broken window, and may need to pay for professional removal to rid some of the graffiti.

