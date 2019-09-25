Burlington Police Officers' Association thanks city councilors after resolution passes

Burlington City Councilors passed a resolution that puts their support for police on record and now the Burlington Police Officers' Association is thanking councilors.

The resolution came after council member Perri Freeman floated the idea of disarming officers.

Council President Kurt Wright says he wanted to recognize the work officers do to keep people safe.

He introduced the legislation Monday and it passed.

In a statement by the BPOA, the president says they are appreciative of the resolution and says it's reassuring to have city leaders back them up.

"In times when it is politically popular to criticize the police, it is reassuring for everyone to have city leaders who aren't afraid to express their faith in our ability to protect the city and its people," said Daniel Gilligan, the president.