Burlington Police aim to educate on health guidelines

Vermont retail stores are set to reopen on Monday and Burlington Police say they are ready for the push of people.

BPD says throughout the pandemic downtown patrols have continued as normal, even at times checking on closed buildings to make sure they are locked. They acknowledge that more transient people are hanging out downtown than usual, but say calls and complaints are not up. When it comes to everyone following the health guidelines they say most homeless and transient people are in the same social circle.

"In effect, they are their own family -- in close contact with each other all the time. We don't require other families with small children to separate, so really they are their own contained unit," said Burlington Police Lt. Wade Labrecque.

BPD says when they do encounter people not following the health recommendations, they work to educate them, not punish them.

