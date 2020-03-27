Burlington Police asking public to follow intent of stay at home order

Police in Vermont's biggest city are prepared to enforce Vermont's stay at home order.

But Acting Burlington Police Chief Jennifer Morrison is asking people to comply so they aren't put in that position.

"We hope that we do not end up in a position of having to enforce the law or create new ordinances to address people's unwillingness to do this," Morrison said.

The city is encouraging people to head outside this weekend to enjoy the weather, but they ask everyone to continue to follow CDC guidelines.

