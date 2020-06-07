Burlington Police commission to review new Use of Force policy on Tuesday

A new Use of Force Policy has been drafted by the Burlington Police Department, and the City. Right now, they are working to create a finalized draft to be reviewed by the Police Commission on Tuesday.

The department says that the new policy reflects the views of the department in regards to conduct, tactics, and protecting the community. Deputy Chief Jon Murad says that while most of the policies carry over, and added measures were already practiced by the department, they're more than willing to put these practices on paper and have a policy that reflects the needs of the community and department's commitment to community protection.

"It makes certain that things that our men and women already do everyday with regard to de-escalation, with regard to avoiding the Use of Force," he said, "these are codified and placed in clear language, so that our officers and the community we serve can see it and know it."

Deputy Chief Murad believes that this new policy should go into effect within the next few months, but that is dependent on how long the review process is, and how long it will take to train officers in the new policy guidelines.

