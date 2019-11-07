Burlington Police honor new officers and promotions

The Burlington Police Thursday honored new officers and promotions.

Honorees included civilian dispatchers, parking enforcement officers, officers who have completed field training, those who transferred in from elsewhere, and promotions to sergeant and lieutenant.

Chief Brandon del Pozo says this isn't just an exciting day for the police department, but also for the community. "We have men and women coming from all over -- Madrid, Spain, Plattsburgh, from New Jersey -- who want to come and serve Burlington. It speaks volumes about the quality of our city. These are great men and women," he said.

