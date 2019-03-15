Burlington Police investigating after a man was found dead in his home

An autopsy will be conducted Friday on a man Burlington police say they was found dead in his home.

This comes after he was already in the hospital for allegedly fighting an officer.

Here's the timeline of what happened:

Burlington police say it all started back on Monday when staff at the University of Vermont Medical Center called about a man causing trouble in the emergency department.

Police say the man assaulted an officer in the parking lot before they got control of him.

The man was then treated for injuries he got during that altercation and released on Tuesday.

Then on Thursday, we're told he was found dead in his Burlington home.

Now, Vermont State Police are investigating and the chief medical examiner's office is figuring out how he died.

At this time, police say there's nothing tying the man's death to the confrontation with the officer.

His name is not being released right now.