Burlington police looking for additional suspect in North St. assault and robbery

Burlington Police are looking for an additional suspect involved in what they are calling a violent assault and robbery.

Police say on Sunday afternoon, they responded to North Street where two male victims in their early 20s had arranged to meet two other men to buy a phone.

They say the victims gave money but were assaulted by Abubakar Sharrif and another unidentified man who took the money and got into a car and drove off.

Police stopped the car later and put Sharrif and the driver, Johara Arbow in hand cuffs.

However, the other suspect was not in the car and has not been identified yet but video evidence proves another man was involved.

They say he's described as a black man in his late teens or 20s.

Sharrif was wanted for other assault and larceny convictions.