Burlington Police need your help to track someone down who has been damaging homes and businesses.

Police say the man in his 20s or 30s is going around tagging properties. So far, there has been about $5,000 in damages.

Police say he's about six feet tall with brown hair, and with black and white tattoos on both forearms, neck, chin, and face.

If you know who this is or if you see him, Burlington Police ask that you give them a call.