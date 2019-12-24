Burlington Police offer behind-the-scenes academy

This winter you can go behind the scenes at the Burlington Police to learn how public safety works. It's called the Community Academy.

Burlington Police do this each year. It's a way for members of the community to get hands-on experience of what it's like to be a police officer.

They'll learn how police respond to various kinds of scenarios and see how the equipment works.

They'll also get a chance to speak directly with officers and take part in role-playing situations to get a sense of what officers go through.

"You are able to learn all sorts of things about how the department runs. It's really a truncated version of what recruits get at the academy and what our officers get when they come into this department and learn about the very numerous things that we do," said Deputy Chief Jon Murad.

You have to be at least 18 to apply and live or work in Burlington.

It's an eight-week course that meets on Wednesday nights starting Jan. 8 and goes through the end of February.

The deadline to apply is January 1.

For more information or to request an application, please contact Constance J. Crisp at the Burlington Police Department by emailing ccrisp@bpdvt.org or calling 802-540-2365.

For more information on applications, click here.

All applications must be received by Jan. 1, 2020. All participants must pass a brief background check and have no violent misdemeanor or felony convictions.