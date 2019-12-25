Burlington Police offer behind-the-scenes academy

This winter, you can go behind-the-scenes at the Burlington Police Dept. to learn how public safety works. It's called the Community Academy.

Burlington Police do this each year.

It's a way for members of the community to get a hands-on experience of what it's like to be a police officer.

They'll learn how police respond to various kinds of scenarios, and see how equipment works. They'll also get a chance to speak directly with officers and take part in role-playing situations to get a sense of what officers go through.

"You are able to learn all sorts of things about how the department runs. It's really a truncated version of what recruits get at the academy and what our officers get when they come in to this department and learn about the very numerous things that we do," Acting Chief Jon Murad says.

You have to be at least 18-years-old to apply, and you must live or work in Burlington.

It's an eight-week course that meets on Wednesday nights starting January 8 and lasts through the end of February.

The deadline to apply is January 1.