Burlington Police officer treated for medical event, may be related to handling drugs

A Burlington Police officer was treated Saturday after suffering a medical event that may have been connected to handling drugs.

Officials say the officer had been handling what they believe to be some sort of drug while responding to an incident, before the medical event happened. At this time, Police are not able to determine if the two are connected.

The officer was treated and released from the UVM Medical Center and will return to full duty on Sunday.

No other information is available at this time. We will update this story when we learn more.