Burlington police officers recognized for heroism

Local police officers behind big cases in the Queen City were honored Monday.

Bagpipes and a color guard opened the Burlington Police awards ceremony at the Hilton in Burlington.

"This is a community that is safe and is well-served by its police department," said Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger.

Among the awards for recognizing service to the department, teams of officers were honored for their responses to some of the city's most high-profile cases this year. Like the team that responded to the shooting outside Nectar's in February 2018.

"Shots rang out at about 2 a.m. If you want to know when someone has been shot at 2 a.m. who's coming, it's these ladies and gentlemen who are coming. They don't hesitate to respond," said Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo.

And then there was the 2017 meat cleaver murder on Hyde Street, where officers raced to save a woman after another woman had already been killed by a man with a knife.

"That was one of the most horrific and difficult scenes in Burlington and policing in general," del Pozo said.

Also honored for that incident was John Casey, the civilian who took a pistol that didn't work and bought police some time by holding the suspect at bay. He too got a standing ovation.

Other officers were recognized for their dedication in solving other crimes in the city, including a violent assault and robbery and drug investigations.