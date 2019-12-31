Burlington Police release bodycam video as part of lawsuits

Burlington Police on Tuesday released video of an arrest they made more than a year ago. Our Galen Ettlin breaks it down for you.

The video was part of a public records request in a pair of lawsuits.

Police say on Oct. 6, 2018, they responded to break up a fight near Mr. Mike's in downtown Burlington.

When they tried to make arrests, one of the suspects ran.

In the body camera video, you can see officers running after that man, who was already wanted on several other charges. He eventually slowed down and one of the officers running after him ran into him. The man fell, became injured and was taken to the hospital.

The police department says it reviewed this video along with the Burlington Police Commission and found officers' conduct was within guidelines.

That man pleaded guilty to a number of charges.

The only reason we're seeing this video now, more than a year later, is because lawyers requested it as part of two other cases.

The lawyers are representing men who accuse Burlington police of brutality.

Bodycam video from September 2018 shows Ofc. Joseph Carrow slamming a man to the ground and knocking him out. A second video shows Ofc. Jason Bellavance shoving a man, causing that man to hit his head against a wall. Both cases are now federal lawsuits.

The Burlington Police Department did admit mistakes by these officers and Bellavance was suspended.

But in response to the federal lawsuits, the city says neither officer used excessive force or broke the law.