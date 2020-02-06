Burlington Police reopening investigation into deputy chief's social media posts

The Burlington Police Department is reviewing the city's social media account investigation of Deputy Chief Jan Wright.

The city found Wright used two fake social media accounts to interact with critics and city councilors.

Since then, more posts have been uncovered from Wright's anonymous social media accounts that were not included in the city's investigation, so the Burlington Police Department is looking into the matter themselves.

Interim Chief Jennifer Morrison said in a statement: "I am in the process of reviewing additional social media activity. There has been no change in her employment status. It is my hope to have the review concluded sometime next week."