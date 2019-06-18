Burlington Police requesting Mental Health and Wellness Unit

Burlington City Council is requesting a report from the Burlington Police Department, detailing their efforts to expand their partnership with social workers and create a mental health unit.

Council says police currently employs social workers, and teams up with organizations for people with mental illness; however, they say there’s more work to be done.

The council is requesting police send them a report detailing how police respond to calls related to mental health and substance abuse. They also want more information on de-escalation techniques, and the mental health services they’re giving police officers and their families.

They’re also asking BPD to consider hiring more social workers within the department and contracting with an outside social service agency.

The deadline for this report is September 9th.

City Councilors also want to know more about how the department can create a Mental Health and Wellness Unit.

They want the report to include more information about establishing a civilian police-social worker pilot program with the option of renewal every year. Councilors also want the department to collaborate with the Howard Center so that they can staff a licensed clinical social worker in the department during peak call hours.

The report is also required to include a preliminary budget, staffing recommendations, and a discussion of alternative services that would be provided to residents.

Police have until August 12 to send this report to City Council.

The resolutions were written by Councilors Dieng, Paulino and Pine.