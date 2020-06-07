Burlington Police say no concerns with student compliance with state guidelines

Patrols have increased in number around the Burlington area as college students return to Vermont, or try to get out and enjoy the stretch of nice weather. The increase in patrols is to enforce state guidelines, but to also meet with college students returning and spending the summer in the Queen City, according to Deputy Chief Jon Murad.

At this point, Deputy Chief Murad says there have been little to no issues with students complying with the Governor's order.

"Frankly we use them as an opportunity to interact with students," he said, "especially when there are gatherings of students to remind them of the policies that are in place. We believe that the students in the Hill are doing their best to maintain these rules and to follow these rules which are really in place for everyone's safety and everyone's health."

North Beach in Burlington has seen large numbers of students on warmer days. One student that was at North Beach on Sunday with her friends says that they have all been very good about keeping to themselves.

"Me and like, all my friends that are here have been pretty good," said Lizzie Hill of St. Albans, "we self-quarantine so I feel really safe around them like coming out together."

Two of Lizzie Hill's friends in their five-person group are from out-of-state, making their self-quarantine all the more crucial. Hill says her friends from out of state got tested once they came to Vermont too.Other students, like Andrew Michalik of Framingham Massachusetts, say they purposely keep their distance from others so they can be outside.

"Our friend Rebecca's moving in up here so we're moving her stuff in," he said, "we've kind of just been camping in the woods for the past couple of days so we haven't been in contact with too many people at all."

Although students have been out enjoying the weather, both the police and the students themselves say that they've been doing all they can to follow State Health Guidelines.

"I haven't seen groups bigger than, like 10 I don't think, here." Hill said,

"I don't believe that we've seen groups that exceed the rules as they're currently stated," said Deputy Chief Murad, "I don't think we've taken any enforcement action about that."

Burlington Police hopes this trend of committed students keeping themselves and other Vermonters safe continues for the rest of the summer, and hope that education, rather than enforcement will continue to be the only influence needed.

