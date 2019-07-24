Burlington Police say traffic stops leading to warnings treated equally

We are learning more about Burlington traffic statistics ahead of next week's full release.

Burlington Police analyzed traffic stops with a valid driver's license. Police say it shows that regardless of race, people were treated equally.

Last year, 82 percent of black drivers received warnings whereas 80 percent of white drivers received the same.

However, police say the likelihood of a black driver having a suspended license is greater than others.

They say since 2012, 13 percent of all black drivers stopped didn't have a valid license compared to less than 5 percent of all other drivers.

The department reviews its traffic stop data every year to assess how they are doing.

Next Monday, the full report will be released and Tuesday results will be discussed at a police commission meeting.