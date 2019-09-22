Burlington Police search for alleged stabbing suspects

Three people say they were stabbed around 10:30 Saturday night during a home invasion and robbery at an apartment on Elmwood Avenue.

The victims tells police that two men, entered the home and demanded drugs and money.

One man is described as white, in his late teens or early 20s, possibly known as “Jay.” The other, a black male in his 20s, approximately 5’6” in height.

The suspects were allegedly armed with knives and a firearm. No firearm was used or discharged during the incident. Police say the suspects became violent when their demands were not met.

One of the stabbing victims was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other two refused medical care.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Detective Chenette at (802) 540-2271.