Burlington Police struggle to deal with repeat offenders

Burlington Police say they need stronger alternatives to incarceration to deal with repeat offenders in the city.

A man arrested twice this week in Burlington will stay behind bars.

Police say Justin Reynolds assaulted a worker at City Market on Monday and then assaulted police officers while he was being detained. He faced a judge and was released on conditions.

Wednesday, they say Reynolds tried to steal something at the Outdoor Gear Exchange and assaulted an employee. Officers soon found and arrested Reynolds again.

Thursday, the judge ordered Reynolds held.

Reynolds has a long history with law enforcement. Police say stronger alternatives to incarceration are needed to prevent this type of repeat offender.

"Certainly, incarceration is not the answer for a lot of the kinds of things we deal with and there have to be other alternatives and tools that we have to correct behavior to make sure the neighbors and neighborhoods are safe," Burlington Deputy Police Chief Jon Murad said.

Murad says criminal justice partners need to work together to find a way to work with individuals who repeatedly commit crimes.