Burlington Police warns against phone scam

Burlington Police are warning if you get a call from them, it's not them.

Police got complaints after reports someone was impersonating an officer.

The name being used is Sergeant Jason Lawson.

Police say while they do have a Sergeant with that name, he is not making the phone calls.

Police say the person calling speaks with a heavy accent from the south.

They recommend you ask for a callback number, hang up, and return the call if they're asking for money.

Police say they will never ask for money over the phone.