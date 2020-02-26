Burlington Police warns against phone scam

WCAX Burlington Police are warning if you get a call from them, it's not them.
Police got complaints after reports someone was impersonating an officer.
The name being used is Sergeant Jason Lawson.
Police say while they do have a Sergeant with that name, he is not making the phone calls.
Police say the person calling speaks with a heavy accent from the south.
They recommend you ask for a callback number, hang up, and return the call if they're asking for money.
Police say they will never ask for money over the phone.