Burlington Progressives' sweep concerns former council members

Two upsets on the Burlington City Council on Town Meeting Day leaves the Progressives with a majority in the Queen City for the first time ever.

"It was really a pretty historic night for us," said Josh Wronski with the Vermont Progressive Party. He likens the wins to Bernie Sanders mayoral win back in 1981. "It was incredibly exciting. I wasn't expecting to do quite as well as we did."

After Tuesday night, Progressives now hold six of the 12 seats on the city council outright. And Ward 7 councilor Ali Dieng often votes with the Progressives.

"Overwhelmingly they voted for the current make up of the city, so I think this is exactly what the people want. Civilian oversight of the police -- that's part of the agenda. District heating at the Moran Plant is a big piece of the agenda," Wronski said.

The Progs flipped two seats -- Jane Stromberg defeated incumbent Adam Roof in Ward 8. And a stunner in Ward 1, where

Zoraya Hightower beat independent Sharon Bushor, a 32-year incumbent who'd previously won Progressive support.

Bushor says she worries about the council's makeup now. No seniors helping to create a multi-generational approach to city governance. No Independents. No Republicans. And therefore, she says, conversations and compromise will be tough.

Kurt Wright is the last Republican to serve. The 16-year city council veteran didn't seek re-election because of campaign conflicts with his radio job. And a write-in effort to get him elected failed in Ward 4, though he got 639 votes. He shares Bushor's worries about the makeup, but also the Progressive agenda.

"I'm not going to sugarcoat it, I'm very concerned. Very concerned for the city of Burlington. There's an agenda that goes way too far with the Progressives," Wright said.

He worries they'll reduce the police force, go after businesses, and target drivers with fewer lanes and parking spaces.

"One of the great things about Burlington is after the elections, we have a great tradition of putting our differences aside," said Burington Mayor Miro Weinberger. He says he's not concerned the power shift may put him at odds with the council, since Democrats only had a majority for a short time since he's been in office. He says he's had to work with Progressives before, and will again.

"I don't see it as a dramatic shift on the council," Weinberger said. "The only scenario I can see where we wouldn't succeed at that is if the council takes steps that are irresponsible use of taxpayer dollars or negatively impact our ability to protect public safety."

Another area where the Progressives may butt heads with the mayor is over rent control in Burlington. The Progs hope to tackle the high cost of rent in the city, but the Weinberger says rent control is not the answer, and could make it worse. The Progressives are also looking into mandatory weatherization upgrades by landlords for rentals. And we've learned the party is already courting potential candidates to run against Weinberger in the next election.

