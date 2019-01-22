Storm cleanup continues; roads remain slick

"I've seen it done better and cleared up a lot, cleaned up a lot faster," Gordon Gokey said.

Gokey believes streets and sidewalks used to be cleared much faster after snowstorms in Burlington.

"Lately the city's been, I guess, slacking," he said.

Sidewalk plows pushed through snow on Pine Street, where cars and fire hydrants were still buried in the snow from the weekend.

"It's difficult for me to walk," Gokey said. "I'm going to be 65 years old this year. It's kind of hard when you don't have a car."

The roads were also snow-packed.

"Cold temperatures have their challenges," said Chapin Spencer, the director of Burlington Public Works.

Spencer says crews have been working around the clock to keep streets and sidewalks safe. But water main breaks and tractors breaking down have put a strain on some clean-up efforts.

"We ask people to please be careful traveling on the roads," Spencer said.

A fender bender on Shelburne Road slowed down traffic. Officials say a tractor-trailer truck slid while trying to stop.

"It's been a busy weekend," said David Blackmore of VTrans.

Blackmore says crews have been working almost nonstop since Friday night.

"As predicted, we went into a plow, plow, plow mode," Blackmore said.

Crews weren't able to treat the roads with the freezing temperatures, strong wind and heavy snow. Blackmore says higher temperatures Tuesday allowed crews to get more work done.

"We got a little help from Mother Nature in the blue skies and sunshine," he said.

Although there are still some snowpacked roads out there, Interstate 89 near Burlington looked almost fully cleared. VTrans and Burlington city crews will continue to be out in full force until the roads and sidewalks are as safe as they can be.