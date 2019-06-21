Heavy rains trigger multiple stormwater discharges

All flood warnings have been canceled, but many are picking up the pieces after heavy rainfall caused problems across the region.

The City of Burlington Public Works say that heavy rains and excess stormwater runoff caused an overflow of 177,000 combined sewer system overflow into the Pine Barge Canal Wednesday afternoon. This water eventually goes into Lake Champlain, so lake access areas within one mile of the overflow point have notifications that will stay up for 48 hours.

The rains have also caused sewage overflows across the state, including Rutland, Montpelier, Vergennes, and Bennington, where more than one million gallons of partially treated sewage was released into the Walloomsac River.