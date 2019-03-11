Burlington School Board considers Macias' fate

The Burlington School Board on Monday night will discuss the fate of a high school guidance director who faces several allegations, including creating a hostile working environment.

School board members will hear an appeal for the suspension of Mario Macias. The meeting is in executive session, so everything is being said behind closed doors.

Macias is still employed at the high school despite the state revoking his teaching license last month.

His lawyer says Macias plans to appeal the state's decision, saying there may have been a conflict of interest during the hearings. He says that will be part of their defense argument Monday night.

The meeting is part of the legal process the district would have to take if it wants to fire Macias.

Superintendent Yaw Obeng predicts the board will not come to a decision Monday night.