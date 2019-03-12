Burlington School Board meets for scheduled review of Obeng

One day after voting to fire the high school's guidance director, the Burlington School Board is meeting again, this time for a scheduled performance review of Superintendent Yaw Obeng.

The board voted unanimously Monday night to fire Mario Macias, the suspended high school guidance director. Superintendent Obeng suspended Macias after the state revoked Macias' teaching license last month.

Tuesday night, the school board's attention shifts to Obeng. They will go into executive session to begin a standard performance review, part of Obeng's contract with the district.

But because Macias' firing happened just Monday, the former director could come up during questioning.

From the state's investigation, we know the former Burlington High School principal told Obeng that Macias was not working out in that role and was not trainable. And the superintendent gave Macias another year.

We also know that a consultant's report provided to the superintendent last August recommended Macias be fired.

One of Obeng's 2018 performance goals was to create a positive culture at the schools in the district.

