Burlington School Board supports funding school resource officers

A decision is made on whether or not to keep school resource officers in the Burlington School District.

The Burlington School Board voted to recommend to the Mayor, and City Council that the two school resource officers in the district remain funded by the city this upcoming school year.

But, the Burlington Police must collaborate with the School Board, and District, to make adjustments to what role the officers play this upcoming school year.

Much of the community discussion during Thursday's public meeting, urged the School Board to recommend removing the SRO's from the district, saying that armed officers cause trauma for some students, especially minority students.

The Burlington City Council will make its decision on the cities budget on Monday.