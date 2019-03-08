Burlington School Board to take up Macias employment

A Burlington High School guidance director who remains employed by the school district despite losing his teaching license with the state of Vermont. Our Cat Viglienzoni found out why-- and what his lawyer says they will tell the school board.

Vermont's education agency revoked Burlington High School Guidance Director Mario Macias' teaching license on February 14 after a rare public hearing process. Other than a brief statement that day there has been no word about his employment status from the school district or board, despite repeated inquiries from WCAX and community members.

But a special school board meeting set for Monday indicates Macias had been suspended. That suspension, which appears to have happened around the time his license was revoked, is a step the district has to take by law to consider firing him.

But the superintendent may have had cause to suspend Macias well before then. Vermont law says "A superintendent may suspend a teacher under contract on the grounds of incompetence, conduct unbecoming a teacher, failure to attend to duties ..."

The district had evidence that Macias had done those things. In May, the district hired Roger Forando, the ethics chair of the Vermont School Counselor Association, to investigate both the BHS guidance department as a whole and Macias individually. Forando gave his report to the district and superintendent on August 14, before the school year even started.

In that report, Forando said the answer as to whether Macias had been doing his job was "an unqualified 'no,'" and calling the situation in the BHS guidance department "a rare and extremely serious problem."

And in his recommendations on how to move forward, the consultant's first one was to fire Macias from his role as guidance director. "I see no way the Guidance Department can continue to work effectively for the students, or for the BHS guidance department, in general, to thrive, with Mario Macias in charge of Guidance," Forando wrote.

Despite that report, the district took no action until Macias was put on administrative leave when the state education agency leveled its charges against him in mid-September -- one month later.

WCAX News heard back from Macias' attorney shortly before our 6 p.m. broadcast Friday. He said Monday's hearing will be postponed due to a scheduling conflict. But he also said his client intends to appeal the revocation, citing a potential conflict of interest on the part of the state during the hearings. And that's one thing they will tell the school board when the hearing happens.