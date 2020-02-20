Burlington School District Committee lowers spending budget

The Burlington School District now has a renovation plan that fits its project budget of $70-million.

This is after months of research trying to hit that mark and reach its goals for the high school. Project planners on the oversight committee say no money has been spent yet, and even though they were able to get cost projections within the seventy-million dollar limit, planners still think there's more to do before the plan's finished.

"It requires some cuts and some scope adjustment but we'll be able to achieve pretty much all of the objectives of the original plan," said Tom Peterson, President of Peterson Consulting, and the head of the oversight committee.

That doesn't mean everyone will be happy with the new proposal, Peterson and other planners say they had to cut many elements of the renovation to meet the budget. The largest cuts came from eliminating the auxiliary gym from the project, almost two million in savings; and cutting back on renovations to building F, over five million dollars in savings. Peggy O'Neill was one of the handful of Burlington Residents who attended the meeting, she thinks some cuts should be revisited.

"There were some cuts and justifications that seemed reasonable," O'Neill said, "There were some cuts like to the F-building and to the H vac -- anything that affects student learning is something that we relay need to put back on the table and question."

The oversight committee stressed this isn't a finished plan, but Peterson also noted it's coming close to the construction deadline.

The committee hopes parents and locals will accept the new, under-budget plan; and O'Neill tells us she wants the project to be the best option possible.

"There are many of us who feel like this is what we can handle," O'Neill said. "You have this framework of seventy million dollars, just knock it out of the park."