Burlington School District cancels classroom Halloween celebrations

It's been a topic for years: if and how Burlington schools should celebrate Halloween in the district.

This year, school leaders are canceling celebrations in the classroom.

It started with an email from a parent and ended with school staff voting to cancel the Halloween parade at Edmunds Elementary School in Burlington.

They say logistically, practically and emotionally. From a safety perspective, the celebrations like the Halloween parade couldn't be inclusive.

"For example, many people are made uncomfortable by the notion that you change your identity, you turn into someone else and those somebody else's could represent cultural appropriations," said Miriam Ehtesham-Cating, from the Burlington School District.

In addition to the possibility of cultural appropriation, they cite families who are financially insecure and the fact that costumes can represent death and gore.

"It's not that we are teaching Halloween is a bad thing, it's that we are reflecting in our practices that we believe every celebration held in schools should be fully inclusive... there's a huge difference," said Ehtesham-Cating.

She says the goal of schools is to reflect on current practices with a contemporary lens.

And sometimes that means changing how they celebrate holidays.

The letter also says the school envisions these types of celebrations being reserved for after-school parties, like a PTO sponsored fall dance.

The district says Halloween can still be celebrated, just not during school hours.

