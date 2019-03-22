Burlington School District going Beyond Black History Month

Black History month is in February, but the spirit of the month doesn't end when March begins. That's the message the Burlington School District is sending to its students.

School leaders are hosting the second annual "Beyond Black History Month" Friday night from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the high school.

There will be exhibits and presentations from students around the district showing what they've learned during Black History month and all year.

It's open to the public, dinner and childcare will be provided.

