Burlington School District has 3 superintendent finalists

The Burlington School District has three finalists for its superintendent position and you can meet them.

They are Dr. Peter Burrows, Thomas Flanagan, and Erin Maguire.

All three have experience working with school districts.

The district is hosting a meeting on Thursday from 6 PM to 8 PM at the Burlington High School auditorium.

The current superintendent Yaw Obeng announced his decision last November to step down to "explore other personal and professional opportunities."