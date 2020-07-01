Burlington School District looking for input on school restarting this fall

The Burlington School District is asking parents and teachers how they feel about school restarting this fall.

A survey asks questions like "Would you prefer to keep your students remote learning at home?" and "What if only half of students attended school in the morning and the other half in the afternoon?"

A survey is being conducted online that gives families and staff members the opportunity to share their thoughts.

Governor Phil Scott has said schools can reopen for in-person learning come fall, but that remote learning could be mandated at any moment.