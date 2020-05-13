Burlington School District looks at their upcoming budget

The Burlington School District says it's facing a "tremendous uncertainty" on the financial impacts of having to close schools and activities due to the coronavirus, but they say they're expecting a significant financial hit next school year.

The board says they're working to preserve as much financial flexibility as possible.

They say the state education fund is facing a projected $150 million deficit in the 2021 fiscal year.

This projection is likely to change multiple times, but the board says the current projections would result in a property tax rate increase of 22 to 23 cents above Town Meeting Day projections.

That would equate to an increase of 22% for people in Burlington.