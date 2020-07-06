Burlington School District seeking community input on how to reopen schools

The school year is quickly approaching and school districts are deciding how they want to handle the fall semester.

The Burlington School District has offered parents and staff in the area the opportunity to weigh in.

The district posted the survey to Facebook on June 29.

Questions in the surveys surrounded comfort level of parents and staff returning, scheduling options to ensure social distancing, and about the distance learning experience. Transportation options for the coming school year to limit contact was also asked about.

Cindy Shanks is a longtime Burlington Resident with a granddaughter at Burlington High School. She says after hearing about the distance learning experience, she is glad the district is taking opinions.

"It's very reassuring because I think they need to have a lot of planning in place depending on what happens with COVID. I mean I think it's a good idea to get them back in school, and take safety precautions obviously but they have to have a plan B and a plan C," said Shanks.

The survey closed Friday, so the results have not been posted yet.

