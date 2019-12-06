Burlington School District settles with DOJ over harassment complaints

The Burlington School District has reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice over sexual harassment complaints involving students at a city elementary school. The district agreed to improve its efforts to protect students from bullying and harassment.

Our Dom Amato has been digging into the complaint and has details.

The investigation goes back three years after some parents alleged their children had experienced "severe and pervasive sex-based harassment, including assault" and they say the school district did not address it.

Those initial complaints involved students at the Sustainability Academy, one of the city's two magnet schools in the Old North End. The school district says students in the K-through-5 school were allegedly harassing other students over their gender identity.

Under the settlement with the DOJ, the school district will work with an outside group to improve its ability to prevent and respond to this kind of harassment.

Superintendent Yaw Obeng says that work got underway this week and he believes the new practices will benefit the whole district.

"I believe that the workaround equity and bullying and harassment, in particular around some of the inclusionary areas, is problematic but also good for all of our schools to build capacity. So our plan is going to be inclusive of not just one school but all our staff and all our schools," Obeng said.

The DOJ reached out to the district back in 2016 about the initial complaint but Obeng says they didn't bring forth any solution until now.

In the settlement, the feds say the district must submit all revisions made to practices and procedures by Jan. 13. Obeng says the group helping to craft the plan has not completed their assessment of policies and says the timeline is flexible. The DOJ plans to approve of a plan by March.