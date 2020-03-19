Burlington School District shifts attention to remote learning

Thursday is the first full day many schools across Vermont are closed.

But Burlington's superintendent says they are ready.

Courtesy: Burlington School District

In an email to parents, Superintendent Yaw Obeng says they've prepared 284 breakfasts and 316 lunches.

While curriculum is shifting online, he says paper packets still went out to dozens of students to help them learn.

We're told Burlington Telecom is offering free internet to eligible families and some students are participating in a social media challenge to keep them engaged.