More than 1,200 people responded to a Burlington School District back-to-school survey last week.

Superintendent Tom Flanagan says his team is going through the results right now and says the answers will help shape the reopening plans. Two virtual town hall meetings are being held next week to discuss the results.

Next Wednesday night is for families at 7 p.m. Staff will talk the next day, on Thursday at 7 p.m. Both will be over Zoom.