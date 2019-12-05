Burlington School District to host implicit biased training

The Burlington School District is looking at ways to address racial disparities in the classroom.

On Thursday night, the school district is holding implicit bias training for all board members.

The board says that as school district becomes more diverse, it became clear to them that students of color were being treated differently than white students, and were more likely to be punished.

In 2017, 20 to 30 percent of all suspensions were students of color, but they only made up 14 percent of the student body and has dropped to 12 percent.

"It's an example of how implicit bias showed up regularly really due to lack of awareness and once the community really focused on it," Liz Curry from the Burlington School Board Member said. "This is not acceptable and it's hurting students of color in terms of achievement and outcomes, there was a very concerted effort to begin implicit bias training and the work of undoing some of that."

Parents are welcomed to attend the meeting, but cannot participate in the training.

It will take place in the Burlington High school Cafeteria from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM.