Burlington School District to implement new inclusive strategies

The Burlington School District has new strategies to make sure classrooms are more inclusive and equitable.

Their report for this year includes some new data points that haven't been included in previous ones.

Burlington School District Superintendent Yaw Obeng says there are four main focuses: equity, access to resources, opportunity to learn, and climate of the district.

He says they're now collecting data on student characteristics to see which groups of students might be left behind in some of those areas, and what the district can do to close that gap.

"We talk to each other and tell each other what students need but we're trying to flip that in terms of creating forms and opportunities for our student leaders to take ownership and be able to say "ok this what we're needing to be successful,'" Obeng said. "Tell me what you need in a classroom, what type of teacher are you receptive to that makes you successful? What type of resources do you need in order to be successful?"

Obeng also says they're working with the equity studies center to help them with different trainings for teachers, and students to combat bullying and harassment.