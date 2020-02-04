Burlington School District wants Black History month to be a catalyst for year-round change

February is Black History month and the Burlington School District says they want this month to be a catalyst for year-round conversations.

BSD Superintendent Yaw Obeng says they have taken steps for equality including creating a district equity and access leadership team and offering classes specifically focused on civil rights and Martin Luther King Jr.

"Our District leaders have made great efforts to recognize that Black History and the history of marginalized peoples does not begin on February first or end when March begins," said Obeng said in a statement.