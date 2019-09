The Burlington Team Hope Walk is Saturday, September 21 from 9 AM to 1 PM at the University of Vermont.

The walk raises money for Huntington's Disease, a fatal genetic disorder that causes progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. The symptoms are described as having ALS, Parkinson's and Alzheimer's simultaneously.

At this time, there is no cure and a child whose parent has HD has a 50/50 chance of inheriting the gene.