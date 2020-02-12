Burlington Tenants Union hosting discussion on housing

Candidates for Burlington City Council addressed issues that they would focus on in the Queen City at a "Livability Forum" Tuesday evening. One of the major topics candidates discussed was issues with housing in Burlington.

That is not a new discussion for locals. The Burlington Tenants Union has been driving this conversation for years and they will host a public discussion at City Hall about it Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 6 p.m.

"The meeting tonight is surrounding tenant protection in housing and we're going to sit in there and tell them exactly what we have found as tenants and what works and what does not as far as the city's plans surrounding housing in Burlington," said Christie Delphia of the Burlington Tenants Union.

They will also work with the City Council directly at a housing debate on Friday. That event will also be held at Burlington City Hall.