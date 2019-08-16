Burlington Tenants Union to picket Handys' rental practices

The Burlington Tenants Union plans to picket what they call predatory rental practices.

The Union says they want to bring attention to Handys which is also known as Sisters and Brothers LLC's rental practices.

They claim that Handys tenants don't have safe housing conditions and that there are unethical fees.

Union officials say they want to pressure city officials to take action against the practices of Handys.

They will be picketing on South Winooski Avenue Friday evening starting at 7 p.m.