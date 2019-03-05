Burlington Town Meeting Day issues

Here's a look at some of the things Burlington residents will vote on this Town Meeting Day.

There are four City Council spots up for election. Eleven candidates are competing for those spots:

-Perri Freeman

-Jane Knodell

-Jared K. Carter

-Richard Deane

-Jack Hanson

-Ericka Bundy Redic

-Franklin Paulino

-Kienen Christianson

-Paco DeFrancis

-Mohamed Jafar

-Joan Shannon

There are three incumbents hoping to win back their seats.

The Burlington School District is looking for voters to approve its $88,706,123 budget. That comes out to about $16,000 per student and is about a 6 percent increase over the current cost per student.

For taxpayers, that would mean property owners will see a 90-cent increase on every $1,000 of property value.