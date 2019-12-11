Burlington VA Clinic works to woo women veterans

There's an opportunity for Vermont's women veterans to spoil themselves a little bit.

The Women Veterans Relaxation and Rejuvenation Open House is Thursday at the Burlington VA Clinic.

It's open to all female veterans, even those not registered with the VA.

Women can indulge in chair massage, meditation, acupuncture and more. They can explore the facility, meet providers and learn more about becoming a patient.

The Open House is the brainchild of Daphne Zencey. She's been out of the Coast Guard for 16 years and just discovered the VA recently.

"It wasn't until just a couple of years ago I enrolled in the VA health care system, started to identify as a veteran and realized how phenomenal the facility is. I saw my primary care provider here. I saw my mental care provider here. It just encouraged me to want to spread the word that we have a really great facility and to get more women involved," Zencey said.

The VA says about 10 percent of America's veterans are women and that number is growing. About 5,400 female vets live in Vermont and western New Hampshire. The VA says about 42 percent of them use their services.

The Women Veterans Relaxation and Rejuvenation Open House is Dec. 12 from 5-7 p.m. at the VA Clinic on Lakeside Avenue in Burlington. They'd like you to register in advance. To register for women's VA event reach out to Daphne Zencey at 802-657-7090 or email her at daphne.zencey@va.gov.