Burlington 'You are Loved' mural making an impact

A Burlington mural to support victims of human trafficking is making an impact.

U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan addressed a crowd in downtown Burlington Friday in front of the 'You are Loved' mural put up two years ago in response to the rising numbers of sex and drug trafficking victims in federal cases.

Nolan highlighted a recent conviction, saying it's a reminder these crimes are happening all around us. "Yes, this is going on. Yes, we are doing something about it. And yes, it's tough subject matter -- it's dark. We need to face it and we need to keep working to rescue and identify victims," she said

Nolan said her office has gotten positive feedback from the mural about raising awareness.