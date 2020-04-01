Burlington acquires touchless thermometers

The City of Burlington now has 100 touch-less thermometers to help city departments and other organizations screen people coming into their buildings.

A fever is one of the calling cards of COVID-19, and temperature checks are becoming common around the world for people entering public spaces.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger wants to encourage that here.

He says the city is offering thermometers to senior housing facilities.

"We know that those facilities are particularly sensitive and we have heard back already from six of them," Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Vermont, said, "We hope that these thermometers help those organizations keep those facilities secure, keep the virus out of those facilities."

Weinberger says the city is offering the thermometers to other organizations and essential businesses.