Burlington city leaders set to address financial impact due to pandemic

Burlington city leaders will meet Monday to discuss ways to address the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Miro Weinberger will present the plan before city council.

The city is anticipating a $5 million budget shortfall this fiscal year and a $10 million one next year due to reduced economy activity.

Council president Max Tracy says council is considering reducing spending and borrowing for anticipated revenues to offset the loss.

WCAX News asked Tracy if any major city projects, like the City Place development, will be impacted. He says that's unclear at this time but the city will have budget sessions soon to figure that out. He also says they plan to invite the community to help decide how to proceed.

"I think it's crucial that if we're in a position where we have to make hard choices that we involve the public and understand what their priorities are and how we maintain those necessary, essential city services during this challenging time despite those budgetary hurdles," he said.

Tracy says the city is hoping to get some assistance from the federal government but it's unknown how much they could get.

