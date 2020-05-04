Burlington airport providing face masks to customers

If you're working or traveling out of the Burlington International Airport, you will be provided with face masks for the foreseeable future.

Due to protocols set by Gov. Phil Scott on Friday for operational businesses, all transportation services in the state of Vermont are required to have and provide face masks.

We are told the airport is equipped with thousands of available face masks provided to them by local businesses as well as the city of Burlington.

We also know that employees have been wearing face masks at the airport since day one and they should have plenty of extra masks for customers.

"We made sure that we put out a good supply today and we will, every morning, make sure that at least this week that they have everything they need to be successful with the flying public, as well as their staff," said Gene Richards of the Burlington International Airport.

Airport leaders applaud the policy, saying it's the best way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.